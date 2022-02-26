Al Ahly's Tau to take out frustrations on former club Mamelodi Sundowns?

Al Ahly striker Percy Tau could come back to haunt former club Mamelodi Sundowns in Saturday's Caf Champions League showdown in Cairo.

Tau has not been playing recently due to injury, but is expected to be available for selection this time.

“Percy Tau is 95% ready for the Sundowns game. We decided to rest him in the El-Makkasa game to make sure he’s fit for the Sundowns clash," football director Sayed Abdelhafiz stated this week.

Career stagnated, point to prove?

When Tau left South Africa for Brighton four seasons ago, he had the footballing world at his feet, so it seemed.

But it hasn't all gone plain sailing. First, he was shipped off to Belgium, not the top-flight, but the second-tier.

He continued to work hard at Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and was then given an opportunity at Club Brugge and later Anderlecht.

Having risen to Belgium's first division, he was then finally given a chance by Brighton, but found his game-time limited in England, and eventually opted to quit the glamorous Premier League to rejoin former coach Pitso Mosimane at Al Ahly.

While he's shown glimpses of his quality with the Egyptian club, Tau's stay so far has been hampered by injury.

He would also have been bitterly disappointed at having missed out on the Club World Cup this month, again through injury.

The frustrations taken into account, Tau will be be raring to go against Sundowns and to remind South Africans just how good he is.

It could be a tough evening for the Masandawana defenders. And big burly Downs centre-back Brian Onyango, not always comfortable against nimble-footed, nippy attackers, could in particular find himself under pressure, should Mosimane indeed decide to unleash Tau.

Saturday’s game takes place at the Cairo International Stadium with kick off scheduled for 21H00, South African time.

Sundowns currently lead Group A, with four points from two matches, while Ahly, 10 time Champions League winners, have one point from a single outing.