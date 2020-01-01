Al Ahly star Junior Ajayi faces long spell on the sidelines with ankle injury

The Nigeria striker missed the Red Devils' opening league match of the season on Sunday and he could be out of action until March 2021

have confirmed Junior Ajayi will spend up to three months on the sidelines to treat an ankle injury.

The club's director of football, Sayed Abdel Hafeez gave an update on the 24-year-old's injury after he missed the Red Devils' flying start to the 2020-21 Egyptian Premier League season.

Al Ahly kicked off their Premier League title defence with a 3-1 victory over Misr Lel Makasa, thanks to goals from Ali Maaloul, Mahmoud Kahraba and Amr Soleya.

Ajayi last played for Pitso Mosimane's side in their Caf final triumph over on November 27 where he saw 67 minutes of action before his substitution.

Two years ago, the former youth international suffered a knee ligament injury which ruled him out of action for the first five months of the 2018-19 season.

“[Junior] Ajayi will be absent for a long period of time that could extend to three months, due to the injury,” Abdel-Hafeez was quoted by King Fut.

“Ajayi’s injury is not related to his Achilles tendon, but to the ankle.”

Ajayi joined Al Ahly from Tunisian top-flight club in 2016 and he was handed a three-year contract extension in February 2016.

The former 3SC striker has thrived in since his arrival four years ago, winning four Premier League titles, two Egyptian Cups, two Egyptian Super Cups and a Caf Champions League trophy.