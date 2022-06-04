Al Ahly’s Mosimane no longer fit, will be sacked if he loses to Zamalek - Kamouna

The former defender has discredited the South African tactician after failing to defend his Champions League title

Former Al Ahly star Samir Kamouna believes Pitso Mosimane is no longer fit for the position of head coach and could be sacked if he loses to Zamalek in an upcoming Premier League game.

Al Ahly and Zamalek will clash on June 19, and Kamouna’s statement comes barely days after the Red Devils could not win the Caf Champions League final against Wydad Casablanca.

"Al Ahly board are the ones to decide whether Mosimane should stay or not, but I believe he is no longer fit for the position," Kamouna said, as quoted by KingFut.

"I believe Mosimane will be sacked if he loses to Zamalek in the Egyptian Premier League. Al Ahly are not doing well and the performance is disappointing."

In a separate interview, the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach responded to criticism from the club’s legends.

"Look, every week the Al Ahly legends have something to say, some of them say good things and others don’t," he said. "They are legends, they have the right to say anything about their team."

Defending himself, the South African revisited the trophies he has won with the African giants since he took over.

"I’ve been here 18 months and I saw two Caf Champions League trophies, two Super Cup trophies, I’ve seen the league and the cup, I’ve seen two bronze medals in the Club World Cup," he stated.

"If it’s not good enough, I understand, maybe somebody else can do better.

"I don’t have to be worried about who says what and who doesn’t say what. Al Ahly is a big club and my contributions to Al Ahly are so small.

"Look at the players of that club, they won the Champions League eight times before I arrived, they won the league maybe 42 times before I arrived, it’s an opportunity for me to be at that club and write my own history."

Before facing rivals Zamalek, Al Ahly would first play Al Masry Salloum on June 12 in a cup competition, before a game against El Sharqia Dokhan three days later.