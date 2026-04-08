Goal.com
Live
Al Ahli v Al Ittihad: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL

Translated by

Al-Ahly have issued a fiery statement demanding that the referee’s match recordings and in-game communications be made public. The club’s senior officials argue that full transparency is essential to restoring confidence in the officiating process, and they insist that all relevant audio evidence be released without delay. This bold call underscores Al-Ahly’s belief that fans, players, and stakeholders deserve a clear, unedited account of the decisions that proved crucial to the contest. By calling for immediate access to the referee’s conversations, the club aims to spark a broader conversation about accountability in the game, setting a decisive tone for future debates on sporting integrity

Al-Fayha vs Al Ahli
Al-Fayha
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
M. Jaissle
I. Toney
Saudi Arabia
Germany
England

Al-Raqi has ignited a firestorm of controversy by publicly questioning the head-to-head record that will shape the upcoming match’s officiating. His remarks, delivered in a post-training press conference, quickly spread across local sports outlets, forcing the league’s refereeing committee to issue a rare midweek statement defending the integrity of its officials. While the veteran coach stopped short of accusing anyone of bias, his choice of words suggested a deep unease about past performances and future calls. Supporters point to a string of close decisions that went against their side in previous meetings, arguing that statistical trends alone justify concern. Detractors, meanwhile, label the outburst an attempt to influence the men in black before the ball is even kicked. Either way, the debate has raised fresh questions about transparency in match allocation and the thin line between managerial strategy and verbal interference. With tickets already sold out and broadcasters antic

Al-Ahli Jeddah have released a strongly worded official statement voicing their dissatisfaction with the refereeing decisions that marred Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Al-Fayha in Round 29 of the Roshen Professional League. The club argues that these errors directly influenced both the flow of play and the final result.

Several controversial decisions, most notably the referee’s refusal to award two clear penalties in Al-Ahli’s favour, prompted the club’s officials to voice their fury.

The statement stressed that such officiating errors directly affect the club’s title hopes and called for a review of the referee-selection process, especially during a season marked by high technical standards and fierce competition.

Read the details... Tony: The criteria changed at the decisive stages... and the referee told us to focus on Asia!

The club’s management formally requested that the relevant authorities review both the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) recordings and the on-field communications between officials and players, insisting on transparent explanations for every disputed call that remained unresolved.

Saudi Pro League
Al Hazem crest
Al Hazem
ALH
Al-Fayha crest
Al-Fayha
ALF
Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Al Fateh FC crest
Al Fateh FC
ALF

The statement closed by expressing confidence in the authorities to protect the competition’s integrity, take necessary measures to ensure fair play, and thereby uphold the reputation of the Saudi League.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting