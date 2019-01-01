AL Ahly defender Ayman Ashraf back for Caf Champions League trip to Sundowns

The eight-time Caf Champions League champions were due to depart for South Africa on Wednesday without some key injured players.

Ahead of their Caf trip to , has been given a boost when defender Ayman Ashraf was declared fit to travel for Saturday’s quarter-final, first leg encounter.

Ashraf was excluded from Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over Al Ittihad in a Egyptian Premier League match due to exhaustion, but was included in the squad that was due to leave for on Wednesday.

Also included in the trip was new signing Mahmoud Wahid, who was a doubt for the Sundowns match with a muscle strain and also sat out Tuesday’s match.

Midfielder Hamdi Fathi is also back in the squad that was published on the Al Ahly website after recovering from injury.

Nigerian forward Junior Ajayi, Mohamed Hany and Saad Samir are also in the travelling squad, having been rested from Tuesday’s league game.

But some key injured players remained in Cairo, including goalkeeper Sherif Ekramy, veteran midfielder Walid Soliman, striker Amr Gamal, Ahmed Hamoudi and defender Ahmed Alaa.

Meanwhile, the return leg between Al Ahly and Mamelodi and Sundowns will be played at the Suez Stadium instead of Borg El Arab.

According to Kingfut, Caf have ordered Al Ahly and not to use Borg El Arab for Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup games due to poor pitch conditions.

The quarter-final second leg would be played seven days after Saturday’s fixture at the Suez Stadium, which is one of the 2019 venues.