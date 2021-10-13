Al Ahly and Mosimane far apart in contract negotiations - Reports

Al Ahly are not expected to green light Pitso Mosimane’s reported contract wishes following negotiations, Goal understands.

The South African coach's current contract with Al Ahly runs out in June 2022 and there were discussions for a new deal but the two parties have not agreed on terms so far.

Reports from Egypt suggested Mosimane was demanding a new three-year deal worth $200,000 per month but the reigning African champions didn't agree.

The coach is reportedly on a $120,000 monthly salary, according to Youm7 on Wednesday.

The publication said the club will, however, activate the second season clause in the coach’s contract which demands that he gets a $20,000 increment which makes his salary rise to $140,000 per month.

Mosimane was also reportedly pushing for a release clause that pays him off a one-year salary if he is sacked, but Al Ahly is happy with only a three-month salary safety net.

Former Al Ahly goalkeeper Ahmed Shobier who is said to be close to club president Mahmoud El Khatib also explained to ONsportFM the club is not happy with the coach leaking team news to South African media.

Article continues below

“Pitsos’ agent and his wife are pushing for a new three-year deal with a huge raise, they want 200,000 per month for the first season, 240,000 per month for the second one,” Shobier told ONsportFM.



“Al-Ahly wants to put a pin to it right now and come back later for the negotiations after almost a week of talking”, he added.



“Mosimane wants a release clause that gives him the full value of his new three-year contract in case Al-Ahly dismisses him, and Al-Ahly are completely refusing such a clause, and offering only a three-month value of the full contract.”



With Al Ahly having rejected a new contract extension for Mosimane, the coach will get a three months salary which amounts to $420,000 if he is sacked.

Since his arrival in Cairo at the beginning of October 2020, Mosimane has guided Al Ahly to two Caf Champions League titles, a Caf Super Cup, an Egypt Premier League title and the Egyptian Cup.

He also led the Cairo giants to the Fifa Club World Cup bronze medal. However, Al Ahly surrendered last season's league crown to rivals Zamalek.