Al Ahly advance into Caf Champions League final after victory over Wydad

The Egyptian club are in line to clinch their ninth title in the competition after securing a comfortable win over the Moroccan side

have reached the final of the Caf following their 3-1 victory over Wydad at Cairo International Stadium on Friday.

The Egyptian side went into the encounter with a 2-0 advantage and did enough to reach the final stage of the competition on a 5-1 aggregate.

Marwan Mohsen opened the scoring for the Cairo-based club with only seven minutes into the encounter, beating goalkeeper Ahmed Reda.

The goal was initially ruled out for offside but after the centre referee consulted with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) the effort was allowed to stand.

Wydad had their chance in the 22nd minute to find the back of the net after Kasengu Kazadi pounced on a poor pass from Al Ahly player but the forward fired his effort wide.

forward Junior Ajayi came close to double the Red Devils’ lead in the 25th minute but was denied by Wydad goalkeeper Reda.

The moment eventually came for Al Ahly to add to their lead when Hussein Elshahat beat his marker before slotting home his effort.

The second-half continued in a similar fashion with the Red Devils dominating proceedings and dictating the pace and were rewarded for their fine displays when Yasser Ibrahim scored the third goal for his side with a powerful header.

Substitute Zouheir El Moutaraji scored an 82nd-minute effort which ended as a mere consolation as Al Ahly secured victory to progress to the final of the competition.

The Red Devils will take on the winner between El and , scheduled for Saturday night, in the final.

The Cairo International Stadium have won the competition eight times and last tasted the title in 2013.