Al Ahly address reports of club considering replacing Mosimane with Carteron

Al Ahly have moved swiftly to dismiss reports indicating the club is seriously considering bringing in Zamalek coach Patrice Carteron to replace Pitso Mosimane.

Mosimane's future at Al Ahly is reportedly uncertain after the team lost two domestic trophies in the Egyptian Premier League and Egyptian Super Cup during the recent 2020/21 season.

Carteron guided Al Ahly's archrivals, Zamalek to their 13th Egyptian Premier League title and Mosimane's side missed out on the league title for the first time in six seasons.

Recent rumours have suggested that Al Ahly are looking at accomplished French tactician Carteron as a possible replacement for Mosimane, but this has been refuted by the club's media officer Adli El Keiy.

“It upsets me that some of the media professionals follow what agents say. Al Ahly does not think about signing Carteron and does not think about replacing Mosimane,” Adli El Keiy told Al Ahly TV according to iDiski Times.

“I asked Amir Tawfik [Al Ahly’s head of transfers] and he assured me that Al Ahly have never thought of sacking Pitso Mosimane.

“Al Ahly don’t sack a coach because of the result of a single match. Al Ahly appointed Mosimane to lead the project.”

Mosimane, who has led Al Ahly to two Caf Champions League titles, has been under pressure having been fined by the club's management following the Cairo giants' shock defeat to El Geish in the Egyptian Super Cup last week.

El Keiy went on to explain that it is surprising that Al Ahly could ever appoint Carteron after all the comments he has made about the Red Devils in the past.

“Al Ahly are thinking of Carteron? He used Al Ahly’s name to renew his contract with Zamalek,” he added.

“Take it from me, it is impossible for this man [Carteron] to work for Al Ahly again, even for free, after what he said about the club.”

Carteron is in his second spell as Zamalek coach having signed a three-year contract when he rejoined the club in March this year.