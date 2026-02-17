How to buy Al Ahli vs Al Ittihad Jeddah Derby 2026 tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

Prepare for one of Asian football's most electrifying encounters as the Al Ahli vs Al Ittihad Jeddah Derby takes center stage.

Known as the 'Red Sea Derby', the match-up boasts a rich and compelling history, dating back to 1951. For over seven decades, it has stood as Saudi Arabian football's longest-running top-flight derby, captivating audiences across the Arab world and beyond.

For fans looking to experience this monumental clash live, GOAL has all the essential information you need to secure your tickets right now, ensuring you don't miss a moment of the action.

When is Al Ahli vs Al Ittihad Jeddah Derby?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Thursday, March 5, 2026, 8:00 PM (local time) Al Ahli vs. Al Ittihad King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah Tickets

Where to buy Al Ahli vs Al Ittihad Jeddah Derby tickets?

To purchase Saudi Pro League match tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official league site, where you can navigate to the ‘Fixture/Tickets' section under the ‘Matches’ tab.

Matchweeks are usually staged across three days, the majority of which run from Thursday to Saturday to coincide with the Saudi weekend (Friday and Saturday) and tickets are usually released a couple of weeks before each match.

For those looking to guarantee their entry, or for fans seeking tickets after the initial sale, secondary marketplaces like StubHub provide a wide range of options even when primary sources are sold out.

When purchasing tickets, always ensure you are using reputable platforms. Look for secure payment gateways and customer guarantees. Be wary of unofficial resellers or individuals on social media, as the risk of encountering fraudulent tickets is higher.

How much are Al Ahli vs Al Ittihad Jeddah Derby tickets?

Attending the Al Ahli vs. Al Ittihad Jeddah Derby doesn't have to break the bank, although prices can vary significantly depending on your preferred seating and any additional hospitality packages:

Budget tickets start from as low as $39. These options are typically located in the Upper Tier sections of King Abdullah Sports City, such as Sections 530, 541, 542, 527, and others within that range.

Middle Tier tickets generally start from around $70, offering improved views and amenities.

Lower Tier tickets provide an even closer perspective of the pitch, with prices starting from approximately $150.

For the ultimate matchday indulgence, hospitality packages are available, identified as "Silver" tier tickets. These premium experiences, with prices reaching up to $1,500 or more, offer an array of exclusive perks.

Depending on the specific package, you might enjoy access to a VIP Lounge, a dedicated Parking Pass or VIP Parking Pass, entry to a private VIP bar, unlimited food and drinks (including beer and soft drinks), and a VIP pass for enhanced privileges. While these options come at a higher price point, they provide an unparalleled level of comfort, luxury, and exclusivity, making your derby experience truly unforgettable.

When are Al Ahli vs Al Ittihad Jeddah Derby tickets released?

Typically, for Saudi Pro League matches, tickets are released for general sale a couple of weeks before the scheduled match date via official club websites and the league's platforms.

However, for a derby of this magnitude, these initial releases often sell out almost immediately due to overwhelming demand from local and international fans.

Hospitality packages and premium seating also tend to be limited, so early action is particularly beneficial for those seeking a more exclusive experience.

What to expect from Al Ahli vs Al Ittihad?

While Al Ahli faced a brief relegation in 2022, the derby triumphantly resumed in October 2023, reaffirming its status as a cornerstone of Saudi football heritage.

Both Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli are powerhouses in the Saudi Pro League, with Al-Ittihad boasting 10 league titles and two AFC Champions League trophies, and Al-Ahli securing three league crowns and a remarkable 13 King's Cups, alongside the 2024-25 AFC Champions League Elite title.

Adding to the allure, the Saudi Pro League has recently welcomed a galaxy of global football stars, further elevating the profile of matches like the Jeddah Derby. Including players like Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez, and Ivan Toney - individuals who have graced the biggest stages in world football - battling it out.