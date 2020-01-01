Akumu’s contract details at Kaizer Chiefs leaked

Goal have received exclusive information concerning the Kenya international’s deal with the Amakhosi

Teddy Akumu is primed to sign a three-year deal with which will keep him at the club until 2023, sources close to the deal have informed Goal.

The Kenya international was spotted in the stands during the Amakhosi’s 3-0 victory over Highlands Park at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday, fuelling rumours that a deal is close to completion.

While Chiefs are yet to unveil the midfielder, who’s a free agent after leaving ZESCO United, sources close to the transfer have confirmed to Goal that the 27-year-old will pen a long-term team with the league leaders.

Teddy Akumu watching from the stands tonight as @KaizerChiefs beat 3-0 this evening. #ABSAPrem pic.twitter.com/HrVSDn7o4g — Ed Dove (@EddyDove) January 8, 2020

On Tuesday, Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung confirmed his team was looking to bring in one or two players for the second half of the season.

Akumu's arrival could spell the end of Ghanaian James Kotei’s Chiefs spell, with the midfielder yet to make an official debut for the Glamour Boys.

Kotei joined Amakhosi from Tanzanian giants Simba SC at the end of last term, but has found it difficult to break into Ernst Middendorp's starting XI.