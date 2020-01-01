Akumu's big break to impress: Will Kaizer Chiefs unleash Kenya international?

The former Zesco United midfielder's Amakhosi debut had been delayed due to injury but he's fully recovered and fit to dazzle fans with his brilliance

Anthony Akumu finally has a chance to make an impression and win the hearts of fans on Saturday.

The international is in line for his Amakhosi debut, and the club's fans finally get to see what the midfielder is capable of and what he can offer the club going forward.

After joining the club on a free transfer following his departure from Zesco United at the start of the year, Chiefs fans have been dying to see Akumu in action.

He arrived carrying a knock and therefore his debut was delayed by a few weeks.

Akumu is an experienced midfielder who has achieved a lot across the African continent as a professional and a lot will be expected from him by the millions of Chiefs supporters.

Ernst Middendorp knows the type of player Akumu is and what he is bringing to his team but it's how quickly the midfielder buys into the coach's philosophy that will make Amakhosi fans believe he's indeed the right player for their club.

Akumu would have seen or been told how things went with midfielder James Kotei in the six months he spent with Chiefs - that alone should motivate him and make him hungrier because he would know the club may not be too patient with him if he fails to deliver.

It will take more than just motivation for Akumu to dislodge any of Middendorp's trusted midfielders this season and make that central midfield position his own. Willard Katsande, George Maluleka and Kearyn Baccus have been great thus far, and Akumu knows what he's up against.

He needs to offer a different dimension to how Chiefs currently play - the team needs more midfielders to push forward and score goals and Akumu has goals in him which could be advantageous if he is given enough time to settle and prove himself.

Middendorp has already indicated he will not tinker too much with his usual starting line-up, and this means Akumu may not be thrown into the line-up right from the beginning.

However, he will have to make the most of the minutes he may get even as a substitute against Royal Eagles in the Nedbank Cup Last 32.

An impressive showing against the NFD outfit would go a long way in convincing the management that they made the right decision by offloading Kotei for him and that he's ready to possibly take over from Katsande in a long run.

Katsande has been ever-present for Chiefs in the past nine years, and Akumu's arrival means the technical team has enough depth in central midfield so they can rest the Zimbabwe international.

And while it may be too early to talk about Akumu being a regular as very few Chiefs fans have seen him in action, it's important he gets the necessary support while trying to adapt to his new surroundings at Naturena - even those who are regulars today such as Katsande, Daniel Cardoso and many others didn't just walk into the starting line-up when they first arrived.

Lazarous Kambole and Daniel Akpeyi are other examples, and it has taken hard work from them to still be with the club even after so much criticism towards them.

The game against Royal Eagles will also help him get used to how Chiefs play and the fact that Middendorp believes in him should be enough to see him set the alight.