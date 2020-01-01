Akumu set to replace Katsande in Kaizer Chiefs' midfield against AmaZulu

The Kenya international international is a candidate to replace the injured Amakhosi stalwart in midfield against Usuthu

head coach Ernst Middendorp has revealed Anthony Akumu is a frontrunner to fill in for the injured Willard Katsande against .

Katsande had to be substituted in last weekend's Soweto Derby clash against and the club has already confirmed he will only be back in April.

According to Middendorp, this could be Akumu's big break to impress and he hopes the international rises to the occasion and handle the expectation on Saturday.

"He [Akumu] is definitely a candidate for this position to replace Willard, that is why he was brought here," Middendorp told reporters at Naturena.

"I would have loved to have a bit more time to give him this 30-45 minutes, a little bit under less stress unlike the final 20 minutes last weekend [against Pirates].

"But it’s not about wishes, sometimes you have to push a player in, and I hope he will process it and will be able to handle the expectation in this role on Saturday evening."

Middendorp added he may go for a totally different option in Chiefs' midfield with Philani Zulu, Reeve Frosler and Daniel Cardoso his other options for the defensive midfield role.

"Another option is Philani Zulu. Another is George Maluleka. Another could be Reeve Frosler. I mean, his [Frosler] entire youth was spent getting himself developed in this role." revealed the Amakhosi boss.

"Another possibility is to take [centreback] Daniel Cardoso one step in front and put Yagan Sasman at left centreback.

"Njabulo Blom would have been an option. Unfortunately, he has been out injured for the past four weeks," concluded the German mentor.