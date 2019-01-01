Akumu: Kaizer Chiefs reportedly renew interest in ZESCO United midfielder

The hard-working player seems to be back on Amakhosi's radar ahead of the January transfer window which opens next week

have reportedly renewed their interest in international Anthony Akumu.

The 27-year-old player is a central defensive midfielder by trade and he is currently on the books of Zambian champions ZESCO United.

According to FarPost, Chiefs are looking to reinforce their squad with a quality defensive midfielder during the upcoming January transfer with Ghanaian James Kotei having failed to make an impact at the club.

Kotei, who is yet to make an official appearance for the team this season, could reportedly be offloaded by the Soweto giants to clear a foreign player space just a few months after joining the log leaders from Tanzanian giants Simba SC.



The report goes on to point out that Akumu could be available in the January transfer window despite ZESCO fans anointing him as their Yaya Toure.

Akumu was previously linked with a possible move to Amakhosi midway through last season after he impressed in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The former midfielder netted for ZESCO as they eliminated Chiefs in the Confederation Cup play-off round last January.

However, Akumu stayed put at Zega Mambo and he helped the team clinch the Zambian Super League title.

His former ZESCO teammate Lazarous Kambole was then snapped up by Chiefs ahead of the current PSL campaign.

It remains to be seen whether an approach from Amakhosi will appeal to ZESCO as they continue their quest to win both the Caf and the Zambia Super League.