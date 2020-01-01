Akumu: Kaizer Chiefs not rushing to get his work permit – Maphosa

After joining Amakhosi this week, it remains unclear if the Kenyan midfielder will make his debut this weekend

As they visit Black this weekend in their Premier Soccer League ( ) assignments, it remains unclear if ' new midfielder Anthony Akumu will be available for the clash.

According to corporate communications manager Vina Mpahosa, he explained that the registration of the Kenyan international is underway and they are not in a hurry to have his work permit.

Moreover, Maphosa added that coach Ernst Middendorp will also make an announcement on Friday in relation to the availability of the former Zesco United player.

“Akumu has joined us and registration and related processes are unfolding. The coach will outline the availability of players after pre-match training tomorrow,” Maphosa told Goal.

“Permits are part of work in progress. I can confirm there’s no rush of any sort with the process.”

The former campaigner was officially unveiled by the PSL log leaders on Wednesday and has signed a three-and-half year deal.

‘Teddy’ became the Glamour Boys’ first signing in the current transfer window just after the club announced the departures of defender Lorenzo Gordinho and midfielder James Kotei.

Having featured for Gor Mahia and team Ya Ziko in Zambia as well as , Middendorp could unleash the experienced midfielder should his paperwork be sorted on time ahead of their trip to Lidoda Duvha.

Article continues below

With the Soweto giants looking to stretch their lead at the top of the table, they are breathing a sigh of relief after reigning champions lost 1-0 to on Wednesday night.

The Brazilians now trail Amakhosi by nine points and will target their third win in a row in 2020 over coach Cavin Johnson’s men at Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

A look at the first-round result, the 50-year-old PSL giants claimed a1-0 win back in August courtesy of Erick Mathoho’s strike at Moses Mabhida Stadium.