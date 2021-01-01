Akumu: Kaizer Chiefs midfieder sheds light on failed RC Lens move

The Kenya international has further reiterated his commitment to Amakhosi despite having limited playing time

Kenya international Anthony Akumu has revealed he came to realize Adel Amrouche had plans to take him to RC Lens when he was already in Sudan, where he joined Al Khartoum.

The midfielder played for Gor Mahia from 2010 to 2014 and helped them win the Football Kenya Federation Premier League, the FKF Cup, the Kenya Super Cup, and the Top 8 competition.

In 2014, he opted to join Al Khartoum, but as he stated, he was not aware that another deal was being processed by the former Kenya coach.

"Yes, I heard about the deal to play for the French side Lens," Akumu told Goal on Monday.

"But by the time I heard of it, I was already in Sudan. I wished he would have told me earlier, things might have been different. Too bad, he planned it but I learned late."

The now 28-year-old played in Sudan for a year before joining Zambian heavyweights Zesco United, where he played from 2016 to 2020.

Kaizer Chiefs were then interested in his signature in 2020 and he did not hesitate to join them.

However, his time at the club has not been as smooth as he had anticipated. After starting in his favourite position as a defensive midfielder, he was later drafted in defence.

In recent times, he has struggled for game time, but played his cards close to his chest when asked about his future.

"I am a Chiefs player, and I am still contracted to them and for that reason, I don't want to speak about my future away from the club," he answered when asked if he is thinking of leaving Amakhosi at the end of the season.

Despite having a poor season in the PSL, Chiefs have been doing well in the Caf Champions. On Saturday, they took a massive stride towards the semi-final after defeating Simba SC 4-0 in the first leg of the quarter-final.

Goals from Samir Nurkovic - who scored a brace - Erick Mathoho, and Leonardo Castro inspired Amakhosi to a well-deserved win which saw the Soweto giants maintain their unbeaten home record in this season's Champions League.

The South African heavyweights are hoping to complete the job when they play the second leg at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

However, Wekundu wa Msimbazi have promised to give their best as they aim at turning the tables in their favour.