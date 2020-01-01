Akumu: Kaizer Chiefs confirm signing of Kenya international

Amakhosi have beefed up their squad as they look to go all the way and clinch this season's league title

Premier Soccer League ( ) log leaders, have announced the signing of international Anthony Akumu.

The 27-year-old player, who is a defensive midfielder by trade, was previous on the books of Zambian champions ZESCO United.

Akumu parted ways with the Ndola-based side when his contract with the club expired at the end of last month.

Chiefs have now snapped him up as a free agent and the Soweto giants made the announced on Wednesday afternoon.

"Player Signings! We would like to welcome a new Glamour Boy - Akumu Agay to the Amakhosi Family," a club statement read.

As Goal previously reported, Akumu has signed a three-year contract with the four-time PSL champions which will keep him at the club until 2023.



The Rachuonyo-born player has filled the void left by Ghanaian defensive midfielder James Kotei at the Naturena-based side.



Kotei was released by Chiefs on Tuesday after he failed to make a single competitive appearance for the team having joined the club in July 2019.

Akumu will compete with the likes of George Maluleka, Willard Katsande and Kearyn Baccus in the central midfield department.

He is a well-travelled player having played for Kenyan giants , Sudanese side Al Khartoum as well as ZESCO.