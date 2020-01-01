He will take a bit of time - Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Bartlett asks for patience with Akumu

The legendary Bafana Bafana striker has backed the Amakhosi midfielder, who is facing stiff competition in midfield

assistant coach Shaun Bartlett has urged the club's supporters to give Anthony Akumu time to settle into life in .

The international is yet to impress at the Naturena-based giants having featured in only five matches with the team so far, recording three defeats and two victories.

Bartlett acknowledged that Akumu will take a bit of time to adjust to the Premier Soccer League ( ) which has been suspended indefinitely since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Akumu I think, for me Anthony Agay he will take a bit of time, you know coming in, in the middle of the season, coming in the games under pressure,” Bartlett said on Far Post.

The retired striker believes that the defensive midfielder will also take a bit longer to get used to Chiefs' playing style having joined the club from Zambian champions Zesco United in January.

“It is always going to be difficult and I think the speed of the game as well sometimes you underestimate when you watch from maybe another country," he continued.

"You watch the PSL and say ‘I can go play there’ but once you start playing the matches you actually realise that it is not as easy as you thought it would be."

Akumu is competing with Zimbabwean hardman Willard Katsande, midfield maestro Kearyn Baccus and box-to-box midfielder George Maluleka for a position in the central areas.

Bartlett, who works under German coach Ernst Middendorp at Amakhosi, nevertheless believes that the towering player has a bright future at the Soweto giants.

“So, I think he will take a bit of time but we know we’ve got a player for the future that can do well for this club but as long as obviously he just applies whatever the technical team wants,” he concluded.

Akumu became the first Kenyan player to sign for the four-time PSL champions having also played in Sudan for Al Khartoum during the 2014/15 season.

The former central midfielder signed a three-and-half year deal with Amakhosi when he joined the club.

He helped Gor Mahia clinch back-to-back Kenyan Premier League titles between 2013 and 2014.