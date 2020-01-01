Akumu is like Vieira and he will succeed at Kaizer Chiefs - former Kenya coach Amrouche

The 52-year-old tactician has revealed the Amakhosi defensive midfielder's struggles during his days with Gor Mahia

midfielder Anthony Akumu has had to prove himself to his critics according to coach Adel Amrouche.

The Algerian tactician worked with Akumu between 2013 and 2014 as the national team head coach.

Amrouche revealed that the towering player was sometimes used as a striker during his time with Kenyan Premier League giants .

“Yes, when I was in Kenya the coaches at Gor Mahia club didn’t trust him… he was on the bench or sometimes played as a striker,” Amrouche told Far Post.

“One day I asked his coach why wasn’t he giving Akumu a chance and that coach told me he is good for basketball.'

Akumu has since gone on to play for Al Khartoum in Sudan and Zambian champions Zesco United.

Amrouche, who is now in charge of the Botswana national team, said Akumu is like legendary French midfielder Patrick Vieira.

“And when I gave Akumu a chance to play in the national team behind Victor Wanyama all people saw the value of Akumu. I’m one who put him in that position – he is like Patrick Vieira," added Amrouche.

The well-travelled coach is confident that Akumu will be a success at Chiefs as he has a hard worker.

“If they give him tasks in his position he can be famous. He is a soldier and very serious [about football]."

Akumu has featured in four competitive matches for Chiefs since joining the club from Zesco last January.

The has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.