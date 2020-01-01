Akumu: Harambee Stars and Kaizer Chiefs midfielder linked to Yanga SC - Report

The towering midfielder is open about a move to the Jangwani Street-based charges

Harambee Stars midfielder Anthony Akumu has hinted he is ready to join Mainland League giants Yanga SC if he gets a good offer.

The 28-year-old's club narrowly missed out on the title last season. Now, reports in Yanga have already linked the towering midfielder with a move to the 27-time league champions.

GSM and Yanga SC official Hersi Said wished the midfielder a happy birthday on his official Instagram page and many see this as a hint despite being just a goodwill wish.

"I know [Hersi Said] well and I have no problem if he gives me an offer to join Yanga SC," Akumu said as quoted by Championi.

"The main thing is reaching an understanding, especially on personal terms because I don't want to remain here [at Kaizer Chiefs] for a long time.

"The league is big, same as the team I am playing for; however, it is not an excuse for not leaving for another team if I get a better offer," the former player concluded.

The international has in the past played for Zambian giants Zesco United and Sudanese outfit Al Khartoum.

Akumu was part of the Kenya team that defeated Zambia 2-1 in an international friendly match played on October 9 at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi.

The Young Africans officially unveiled Burundian coach Cedric Kaze to take charge at the Jangwani giants a couple of days ago. The Burundian tactician arrived in Tanzania to replace Serbian Zlatko Krmpotic, and signed a two-year contract that will keep him at Wananchi until 2022.

"I am very happy to be here," Kaze told reporters on arriving at the Julius Nyerere International Airport. "I am also very proud to be the coach of Yanga, one of the biggest teams in Tanzania, East Africa, and even across Africa.

"I have received a lot of congratulatory messages from several quarters for accepting to take up the job and I promise them I will not disappoint, I now know that Yanga is a big brand, and urge all those associated with the club to pull together and support the team as we achieve more success in the coming years."

The first assignment for the Burundian will be against Polisi Tanzania at Uhuru Stadium on Thursday.