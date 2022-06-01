Akpeyi bids farewell as Kaizer Chiefs spell comes to an end

The Nigerian goalkeeper is among the players released by the Soweto giants ahead of next season

Daniel Akpeyi has thanked Kaizer Chiefs after confirming his spell at FNB Stadium has come to a close.

After four seasons at Chippa United, the Super Eagles goalkeeper joined the Amakhosi in 2019 as a backup for Itumeleng Khune.

While many expected him to play second fiddle to the South Africa international, Akpeyi stepped up his game as he featured regularly for the 13-time league winners.

However, the Soweto giants confirmed on Wednesday that the Nigeria international will leave the club later this month as coach Arthur Zwane continues to ring changes at the club.

“Goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi will also leave the club, with his contract set to expire on 30 June 2022,” Chiefs announced in a statement.

“The Nigeria international signed mid-season from Chippa United in 2018/19 and featured 69 times in 3.5 years for Amakhosi. Farewell and good luck.”

Regardless, Akpeyi has spoken positively about the club and wished them well for the future.



“An era has come and gone and a new one will begin, God has been faithful throughout this journey. My love for Kaizer Chiefs #Amakhosifamily knows no bounds, every part makes me stronger and ready for the journey ahead,” the 33-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Also, Chiefs have parted ways with goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter who follows his father Stuart, after he was sacked from his position as Chiefs head coach in April.

During his three-year spell at FNB Stadium, Akpeyi did not win a major trophy, although he played a key role in helping the team settle for a second-place finish in the 2020-21 Caf Champions League campaign.

On the international scene, the goalie was part of the Nigeria U20 team to the 2005 Fifa U20 World Cup in the Netherlands, while making the squad to the Beijing Olympics. Unfortunately, he did not see action in both tournaments.

He made his senior cap in 2015, replacing Vincent Enyeama for the international friendly against South Africa.

In that encounter, Akpeyi saved a penalty and was praised for his commanding performance against Bafana Bafana.