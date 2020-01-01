Akorot attributes Fifa Women programme to current FKF regime

The Sports Manager praises the current federation for putting much more emphasis on grassroots football saying it will yield results in future

Mathare Youth Sports Association (MYSA) Sports Manager and FKF Referees Appointment committee member Maqulate Onyango Akorot has attributed the Fifa Women's Grassroots Development Program to the current regime that has concentrated in building proper structures.

The Fifa/FKF Pilot Project for women's grassroots football development conducted a series of courses that kicked off in Mombasa for grassroots coaches and sports teachers from the Coast region.

The program was thereafter activated in Nairobi, Kisumu, and Meru for Coaches and Referees before Eldoret successfully hosted the final phase of training for grassroots women's Football leaders.

More teams

"We are growing as a federation, we qualified for Afcon and we have grassroots football and Fifa has already piloted a programme on grassroots so we think that is the way to go,” Akoro told Goal.

“We should maximize on the Fifa development program to bring young girls from the lower level to the top level of the elite who can be able to showcase what the Federation stands for in terms of leadership,”

I want to attribute this to the new FKF office that has really concentrated on building structures, we now have proper structures that can be able to trickle down into the grassroots and we thank them [FKF] because by virtue of them having proper structures we got this development programme.”

The Federation has also brought on board sponsors such as Odibets and Betika for the grass-root County Leagues partner and community grassroots football partners respectively.

Akorot’s sentiments come barely two days after ex-Harambee Starlets head coach Richard Kanyi stated will qualify for either the Olympic Games or the Women's World Cup if Nick Mwendwa secures a second term.

Harambee Starlets failed in their pursuit of a slot at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after failing to beat Zambia in the two-legged qualifiers in November 2019.

Kanyi feels the support the women's team has enjoyed under the Mwendwa presidency is bound to bring future success.

Article continues below

“Women's football in Kenya has really changed in the last four years and we thank the president and his team as the fraternity of women's football,” Kanyi told Goal in a previous interview.

“We would go far as long as we get the support. What I think is at the end of the possible second term of Mwendwa we would make it either to the Olympic games or to the World Cup.”

Harambee Starlets won their maiden Cecafa Women's Challenge Cup in Dar es Salaam last year.