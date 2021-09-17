Akonnor replacement: Ghana FA delivers latest update on new coach search

The football governing body is looking to announce a new coach for the Black Stars ahead of next month’s World Cup qualifiers

The Ghana Football Association has announced it is in the final stages of deciding the next head coach of the Black Stars.

The four-time African champions are running against time for a new trainer ahead of next month’s 2022 World Cup qualifying matches against Zimbabwe following the sacking of CK Akonnor on Monday.

The football governing body had given itself 72 hours to settle on a new coach, tasking a three-man panel to achieve the task.

“The three-member Search Committee which was appointed by the Executive Council to make recommendations for a new coach of the Black Stars has on Thursday, September 16, 2021 submitted their report to the Ghana Football Association,” the GFA announced on its official website on Friday.

“The Committee made up of vice president Mark Addo, Dr. Ransford Abbey and Alhaji Salifu Zida Shaibu was given three days to find a new coach and assistant(s) for the Black Stars following the dismissal of Charles Akonnor on Monday.

“Following the submission of the report, the next steps will include finding internal alignment with relevant stakeholders and decision making by the Executive Council before signing of contract, official announcement and unveiling.”

Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac, who guided Ghana to the quarter-final of the 2010 World Cup, is reportedly among the favourites to get the job.

Borussia Dortmund assistant coach Otto Addo, who represented Ghana at the 2000 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2006 World Cup, has also been linked with the position, as has Ghana-born former Netherlands international George Boateng, who currently coaches Aston Villa’s U23 side.

Akonnor was given the sack on the back of a 1-0 away loss to South Africa in 2022 World Cup qualifying, which dropped his side from first to third on the table in Group G.

In 10 games at the helm of affairs, the former Wolfsburg skipper registered four wins, losing four matches and drawing the other two.

He assumed duty as Ghana boss in January last year, taking over from James Kwasi Appiah, under whom Akonnor briefly served as assistant coach.