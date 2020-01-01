Akida: Kenya forward debuts for Besiktas in huge win

The former Thika Queens star featured for the first time in Turkey as her side roared to a huge league win on Sunday

Kenyan forward Esse Akida featured for new club as they strolled to an 8-0 win over Amed Sportif Faaliyetleri in a Turkish Women’s First Football League match staged on Sunday.

Akida who signed for the Turkish giants from Israel side FC Ramat HaSharon was drafted into the starting squad of the match played at Fulya Hakkı Yeten Tesisleri in Istanbul.

Besiktas were in great form taking a 4-0 lead at the half-time break before they grabbed the other four goals in the second quarter for the huge win which moved them to second position on the league table with 39 points.

More teams

Happy with the debut and the win.



Unto the next one #Beşiktaş 🦅⚽💪 pic.twitter.com/zfQowtSuAZ — Esse Akida (@akida_14) February 23, 2020

The former Thika Queens player has also taken to social media to hail her display in the first game for the new side.

“Happy with the debut and the win,” Akida wrote on her Twitter handle. “Unto the next one.”

Article continues below

On signing for Besiktas, Akida promised to help the team win titles this season.

“I know they [Besiktas] are a top team in Europe but I will fight to help them do their best and win trophies this season,” Akida said.

Besiktas will take on Kireçburnu in a league match on Sunday.