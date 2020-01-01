Akida: Besiktas sign Kenyan forward from FC Ramat HaSharon

The footballer completes the move after serving the Israeli club for almost two years since signing from Thika Queens

Harambee Starlets striker Esse Akida has joined Turkish top-flight side on a two-year deal.

Akida has put pen to paper to serve the Turkish giants as she signs from FC Ramat HaSharon of Israel; a club she has been serving since 2018.

Akida has been a member of the Harambee Starlets side since 2012 and scored in the (AWCON) against in the finals of 2016 which were held in .

In the 2018 qualifiers, she also found the back of the net against Equatorial Guinea but the Central African country qualified for the biennial tournament at the expense of Akida and her teammates.

Akida has played for both Spedag and Thika Queens in the Kenyan Women Premier League (KWPL) before she joined the Israeli side almost two years ago.

The 27-year old star confirmed the news on her Facebook page but did not reveal the length of her contract.

“Glad to officially announce that I have joined the Besiktas family. Big club with big ambitions,” she said.

Besiktas are currently second on the Women's 1 League with 36 points one fewer than leaders ALG Spor. They have played 13 matches and their next assignment will be a home tie against Amed SK on February 23.

Akida's move comes barely a few months after her compatriots Ruth Ingotsi and Annette Kundu joined Lakatamia Football Club of Cyprus.

The two signed for the club after leading Harambee Starlets to a maiden Cecafa Senior Women's Challenge Cup title in Dar es Salaam last year.