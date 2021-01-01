'Other teams will now stop underrating Bidco United after Tusker win' - Akhulia

The debutants are seventh on the table with 20 points from matches, and the coach believes other teams will now take them seriously

Bidco United head coach Anthony Akhulia believes his team will now be taken seriously after a 2-1 win over Tusker FC in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

The two teams played at the Kasarani Annex on Saturday evening. The hosts scored through Stephen Waruru and Batts Awita while the visitors struck courtesy of Humphrey Mieno.

The Thika-based charges' win also ended the Brewers' 14-match unbeaten run. Of the 14 games, seven were back-to-back wins that ensured the 11-time league champions topped the league.

"Everybody expected us to lose the game on Sunday thanks to Tusker's form," Akhulia told Goal on Sunday.

"But I told my players to make use of the underdogs' tag and show what they are capable of doing. They gave their best and I am happy at the end of it, we walked home with maximum points.

"After our win, I believe now we will be taken seriously and other teams will stop seeing us as underdogs.

"Some teams thought it would be easy to get three points from us because we have been promoted, but we are proving them wrong."

The youthful tactician believes the win over the former champions will be a massive boost on the confidence of his players.

"The win against Tusker was massive because they are leading the table," Akhulia continued.

"Winning against them is a morale-booster to my entire team since it will give us a base for our next game. We want to continue giving our best and anyone undermining us will be in for a rude shock.

Article continues below

"I have faith in the players I have and we will be working on achieving our targets this season by working together as a unit. More is coming and I believe we will give other teams a run for their money."

After their recent win, Bidco are seventh on the table with 20 points from the 14 matches they have played. The debutants have managed to get five wins, as many draws and four losses.

Tusker remain top of the table with 32 points from 14 games as well. They have won 10 of those, drawn two and lost two games.