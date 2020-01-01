Akhulia explains why promoted Bidco United signed experienced players

The promoted side’s coach reveals why they have signed certain players as they prepare for their debut in the top-flight

Bidco United coach Anthony Akhulia has revealed why they opted to go for experienced players during the ongoing transfer window.

The Thika-based club was promoted to the FKF Premier League after the lower-tier league was prematurely ended owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus in mid-March.

Bidco, who were sitting second on the National Super League (NSL) table were promoted alongside leaders Nairobi City Stars.

And ahead of their campaign in the top-flight which is scheduled to kick-off on November 20, coach Akhulia has revealed he has opted to go for experienced players since the squad which helped him to earn promotion, is composed of relatively young players yet to play in top action.

“The squad that won us promotion to the top-tier is a relatively young group of players,” Akhulia is quoted by the club’s social media pages.

“None of them has played in the top-tier before, and as such, we needed to bring in a couple of experienced players to make the team complete.”

Among the players signed by the club include veteran forward Stephen Waruru, who won the Golden Boot in the 2012 season while with and also had spells with and , Noah Wafula, who has amassed top-tier experience after turning out for FC, AFC and former Wazito FC striker Pistone Mutamba.

Other new faces include former Zoo FC defender Wilson Anekeya, Luke Ochieng from , Brian Opondo from , veteran Dennis Monda, former forward Batts Awita, Anthony Gathu, who was with Murang'a Seal, goalkeeper Edwin Mukolwe from Wazito FC, and Victor Ayugi of KCB.

On how prepared they are for the new season, Akhulia said: “It’s our maiden season in the top-flight and our target is to maintain consistency in the top-tier, and over time, we can be able to challenge for silverware.”

Bidco United will make their debut in 2020-21 top-tier with an away trip on Sunday, November 22 to Machakos where they will play their hosts Posta , then host 13-time league champions AFC Leopards at Kinoru Stadium on Sunday, November 28 from 4 pm.

Four-time champions Ulinzi Stars will then entertain Bidco at Afraha Stadium on Saturday, December 5 from 4 pm. The latter will then have the privilege of hosting Tusker FC four days later at Kinoru Stadium.

The Anthony Akhulia-led charges will then complete their fifth round in the FKF Premier League with a game against at Kinoru Stadium on Sunday, December 13 from 4:15 pm.