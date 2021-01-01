Akhulia blames keeper Adisa for Bidco United defeat against Gor Mahia

The veteran tactician puts blame on his custodian for letting in easy goals against the Kenyan champions in a top-tier game

Bidco United coach Anthony Akhulia has blamed goalkeeper Omar Adisa for gifting Gor Mahia a 3-1 win in their FKF Premier League match on Monday.

The Kenyan champions went into the fixture at Kasarani Annex seeking to bounce back to winning ways, having lost to Posta Rangers 2-1 in their last league outing and with only 11 minutes played, they were already trailing as Peter Nzuki scored for Bidco United.

However, goals from Clifton Miheso, Brazilian forward Wilson Silva, and Kenneth Muguna turned the game in favour of K’Ogalo, but according to Bidco United coach Akhulia, his keeper was to blame for the outcome as his erratic display gifted Gor Mahia easy goals.

“Adisa’s performance today [Monday] was not good because he could have saved the easy goals we conceded,” Akhulia said as quoted by Nation Sports after the match.

“This was a different Adisa compared to the one we know. He has to work on his game and focus on club matches instead of lamenting after being left out of the Harambee Stars squad.”

On his part, Gor Mahia coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto praised his charges for coming from behind to bag maximum points and promised to use the international break to rectify their mistakes.

“These results are good and give my players confidence moving forward in the upcoming matches,” Vaz Pinto told the same publication.

“We have just been unlucky in the past games and the only team yet to score from a penalty.

“We will use this break to assess ourselves and come back rejuvenated to continue winning.”

Bidco United took an 11th-minute lead when the former Nakumatt FC star Nzuki received a corner kick from David Kalama and headed past Gad Mathews to stun the league champions.

Miheso scored Gor Mahia's equaliser in the 36th minute with a clinically taken free-kick just outside the penalty area while Adisa, who was in goal as Kenya played against South Sudan in a friendly, did well to deny Miheso from putting Gor Mahia ahead with a 42nd-minute free-kick.

The brilliant save ensured Bidco United went into the break with the score tied at 1-1 despite Gor Mahia's resurgence in the latter stages of the first half.

Bidco United made a 57th-minute change when Akhulia brought on Batts Awita for Peter Anyona but two minutes later, Gor Mahia took the lead when Silva headed home for the second goal from Miheso's assist.

A lively Miheso did well again in the 83rd minute when he manoeuvred across his wing and delivered a low cross that Muguna, who gave the captain's armband to the returning Harun Shakava, tapped in with ease for Gor Mahia's third goal.

The win pushed Gor Mahia to seventh on the 18-team table with 22 points from 14 matches while Bidco United dropped to ninth on 21 points from 16 matches.