'It will call for a lot of energy to take Bidco United back where they were' - Akhulia

Bidco United head coach Anthony Akhulia has welcomed the Football Kenya Federation Premier League's return, but went on to state it will need a lot of energy to bring his team back to where it was before the break.

On Saturday, while addressing the nation from the State House during celebrations to mark Labour Day, President Uhuru Kenyatta confirmed the suspension on sporting activities had been lifted but maintained action can only return under strict guidelines from both the Ministries of Health and Sports.

Prior to the suspension on March 26, which was put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19, the league debutants were on a good run and had managed to collect 13 points from the six games they had played, in which they won four, drew one, and lost one.

"It is a theme of joy welcoming the league because many people depend on sports to make a living," Akhulia told Goal on Sunday.

"It has not been easy for us, we have not been training and the worst part of it is that our livelihood was in danger because we might have ended losing our jobs.

"It is understandable the measure had to be taken owing to the pandemic but the good thing is that we are back.

"We have to hold a mini pre-season for us to ensure the players get back their competitive edge. It calls for a lot of energy because we all know two weeks are not enough, but we have no choice but to get started."

The tactician conceded his team's good run will definitely be halted but players have to step up to ensure they hit the ground running in the least time possible.

"I think we were one of the teams who were enjoying a good run before it was halted," Akhulia continued.

"It is obvious, we will not be where we were in terms of physical and match fitness, but it will be up to the players to double their effort and ensure we get back to the top.

"We are resuming our training on Tuesday, and we will have to work on a lot of things to ensure we are at least in good shape to play."

The FKF Premier League will resume on May 12.