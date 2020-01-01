Akhulia: Bidco United must start to score goals in FKF Premier League

The promoted side are yet to register a win in the top-flight from the four matches played so far this campaign

Bidco United coach Anthony Akhulia believes they must start scoring goals in the FKF Premier League if they are to get their first win of the campaign.

The promoted Thika-based side have not won a single match from the four matches, as they have managed three draws and one loss. They have also managed to score two goals and conceded four.

It is a trend that is already worrying coach Akhulia, who now says for them to have a good season they must start to score goals in the league and also win matches.

“I think we are almost getting our first win because if you look at how the team is playing currently, we are pressing teams very hard and if you see against , we scored a goal and then conceded but against Nairobi City Stars, we did not score,” Akhulia told Goal.

“I strongly believe the way we are playing and provided you have not lost in a game [0-0 draw against City Stars], then it shows you we are heading somewhere and what we need now is to start scoring goals, and also try to win our matches.

“My only worry is if we concede and then don’t score, that can be a huge problem for me, but we are not having the problem, we only need to start scoring and the win will come, we know it will come soon.”

After earning promotion to the top-flight, Bidco United signed experienced players, among them veteran forward Stephen Waruru, who won the Golden Boot in the 2012 season while with and also had spells with and , and Noah Wafula, who has amassed top-tier experience after turning out for FC.

Others are AFC and former Wazito FC striker Pistone Mutamba, Zoo FC defender Wilson Anekeya, Luke Ochieng from , Brian Opondo from Kariobangi Sharks, veteran Dennis Monda, former forward Batts Awita, Anthony Gathu, who was with Murang'a Seal, goalkeeper Edwin Mukolwe from Wazito FC, and Victor Ayugi of KCB.

In an interview before the season kicked off, Akhulia said his main target was to see the team maintain consistency in their results.

“It’s our maiden season in the top-flight and our target is to maintain consistency in the top-tier, and over time, we can be able to challenge for silverware,” Akhulia told Goal.

Bidco United are now 11th on the league table after picking up three points and will next take on Nzoia Sugar at Utalii Grounds on Wednesday.