Ajax vs Juventus: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

After accounting for Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid respectively, the pair continue the Champions League adventures in Amsterdam

and were both the architects of miraculous comebacks in the last 16 and are now pitted against one another in the quarter-finals, with the first leg taking place at the Johan Cruijff ArenA.

The Amsterdam outfit reprised the performances of the club’s glory days in the 1970s by completing a barnstorming recovery against last month to pick up a 4-1 victory at the Bernabeu and go through 5-3 on aggregate.

Juve, meanwhile, recovered from a 2-0 first-leg defeat against Atletico Madrid to win 3-0 in Turin, with Cristiano Ronaldo once more their inspiration.

Neither of these clubs will fancy being put in such a situation again.

Squads & Team News

Position Ajax squad Goalkeepers Onana, Lamprou, Varela Defenders De Ligt, Blind, Taliafico, Sinkgraven, Veltman, Kristensen, Magallan Midfielders Schone, Van de Beek, De Jong, De Wit Forwards Dolberg, Ziyech, Tadic, Neres, Huntelaar, Labyad

Ajax are without suspended defender Noussair Mazraoui, while they have a handful of injury concerns in the form of Carel Eiting, Hassana Bande and Vaclav Cerny.

Possible Ajax starting XI: Onana; Veltman, De Ligt, Blind, Tagliafico; Schone, Van de Beek; De Jong, Ziyech, Tadic; Neres

Position Juventus players Goalkeepers Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Perin Defenders De Sciglio, Rugani, Caceres, Alex Sandro, Cancelo, Barzagli, Chiellini Midfielders Pjanic, Matuidi, Can, Bentancur, Bernardeschi, Spinazzola Forwards Ronaldo, Dybala, Mandzukic, Kean

Juventus were boosted by the news on Tuesday that Cristiano Ronaldo can start this match, having overcome a hamstring injury. Moise Kean may be dropped, with Mario Mandzukic and Federico Bernardeschi in attack.

Giorgio Chiellini, meanwhile, will miss out due to injury.

Possible Juventus starting XI: Szczesny; De Sciglio, Bonucci, Rugani, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Mandzukic, Ronaldo

Betting & Match Odds

The bookies believe this match is close to call, with Ajax offered at a price of 23/10 by Bet365. Juventus can be backed at 27/20 and are therefore favourites. Meanwhile, the draw is priced at 12/5.

Match Preview

Ajax and Juventus are both clubs with great European pasts, having earned six Champions League titles between them and having faced off directly in two finals.

Neither, however, has achieved much success of late. Juve last picked up the European Cup in 1996 when they beat Ajax on penalties, and while the Amsterdammers made the final of 2017, their last triumph among the elite was their Patrick Kluivert-inspired success of 1995.

There is justifiably excitement growing around this crop of young Ajax players, and while the squad is set to be broken up in the summer – Frenkie de Jong has already agreed to move to Barcelona – their stunning triumph over Real Madrid suggests that they have the potential to produce something very special.

“We are in a good rhythm and can show people what we can do at the highest level. The atmosphere makes such matches fantastic and we have to compliment the fans for that. It really helps us,” De Jong told De Telegraaf.

The midfielder believes that his side are going to have to raise their game to meet the challenge of the runaway leaders.

“I rate Juventus a little higher than Real Madrid. Don’t get me wrong, Real is a top club and has not won the Champions League so often for nothing, but this season the form is somewhat less. Juventus is one of the favourites for the title,” he said.

“I am curious how we will deal with this. It is a great challenge. If we reach our normal level, we can also make it difficult for Juventus.”

Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri, meanwhile, has seen enough from the Eredivisie outfit to know that he cannot expect a straightforward passage into the semi-finals.

“Ajax are a strong team who eliminated Real Madrid, who played on a par with , and have technique,” he warned.

Although he saw his side rally from a 2-0 first-leg deficit to knock out in the last 16, he does not expect the same challenge in the form of Ajax.

“This is a completely different game, because they play in a completely different way to Atletico Madrid,” he said.

“They are a very physical team, strong in the air and in the tackle, so that is where the game will be decided. We must have the humility and capability to defend well, because that is when Ajax become vulnerable.

“We prepared this game working on their strengths and weaknesses. If they are aggressive, we need to be aggressive too. We expect spaces to open up and it to be an open match, so we have to make the most of those situations.

“It’s essential that we run and run hard towards their goal, especially against this Ajax. They tend to have these bursts of great intensity and that is when they become very dangerous.”

Both these sides have proven to be comeback specialists, but neither will want to trail ahead of the return leg in Turin next Tuesday.