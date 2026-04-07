Ajax product praised: 'He was the best midfielder at the ArenA on Saturday'

Henk Spaan remains impressed by Ramiz Zerrouki. The Het Parool columnist often watched the Amsterdam-born player in Ajax’s youth academy, but on Saturday evening he was delighted by his performance as the dominant force in FC Twente’s midfield.

In Spaan’s ratings, Zerrouki is given an 8. The Ajax player is looking forward to next summer. “Algeria are playing in the World Cup, where Zerrouki can cement his reputation.”

Spaan is delighted with his development. “It’s been ten years since Ajax trialled the skinny youngster and let him go to Twente on a free transfer. He had played for six years in Ajax’s youth setup at the time.”

“On Saturday evening, he was the best midfielder at the Arena. You can’t say anything against him, because he failed at Feyenoord and so on. Incidentally, his long-range shot was quite manageable for the recently signed Paes,” judges Spaan.

Contractually speaking, Zerrouki will return to Feyenoord after this season, where he is under contract until mid-2027. It seems he is set to be sold permanently.

Zerrouki scored the opening goal at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on Saturday evening. FC Twente eventually beat Ajax 2-1.

As a result, the Tukkers are now above the Amsterdam side, who are almost certain not to feature in the Champions League next season.