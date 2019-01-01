Ajax handed De Jong fitness boost ahead of Juventus clash

The future Barcelona star will be available to play for his side as they travel to Turin in the Champions League quarter-finals

midfielder Frenkie de Jong should be fit enough to feature in his side’s quarter-final second leg against on Tuesday, says his agent.

The 21-year-old was substituted in the first half of his side’s 6-2 Eredivisie win over Excelsior on Saturday with an apparent hamstring injury, sparking fears that he would be set to miss the vital European clash.

However, he has since been named in Erik ten Hag's 22-man squad for the trip to , allaying fears that his problem was of a serious nature.

De Jong’s representative Ali Dursun stated that the player should recover in time to line up as part of the starting XI in Turin as Ajax seek to break the deadlock after tying the first leg 1-1 in the .

"He went off as a precaution," Dursun told De Telegraaf.

"Frenkie felt pain in his hamstring, but at no time did he feel really bad. It seems the fear was greater than the damage.

"Frenkie is doing well. He's travelling with the team to Italy and I think he can play against Juventus. Frenkie himself is positive."

De Jong has enjoyed an exceptional season for Ajax but will leave the club at the end of the current campaign after signing a deal with to move to .

His string of impressive performances had seen him linked with a number of suitors but he will head to Camp Nou to line up alongside Lionel Messi among others at the Spanish champions.

He was on good form again against Juve at the Johan Cruyff Arena last week, as David Neres’ strike a mere minute into the second half cancelled out Cristiano Ronaldo’s earlier effort.

Ajax are currently neck-and-neck with in the Eredivisie title race, with the former’s superior goal difference currently giving them the advantage.

They are aiming to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 1997, when they lost to Juventus in the last four.

After their trip south, they will return home to begin the domestic run-in with a trip to Groningen.