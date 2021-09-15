Ajax hand Haller Champions League debut vs Sporting CF

The Cote d’Ivoire international will make his bow in the European club competition having been handed a starter’s role against the Lions

Sebastien Haller has been handed his Champions League debut as Ajax face Sporting CF on Wednesday night.

The 27-year-old joined the Johan Cruyff Arena giants from West Ham United on a four-and-a-half-year contract for a fee in the region of €22.5 million, which will keep him at the Dutch elite division side until 2025.

In a 4-3-3 formation, Haller will lead the Sons of the Gods attack alongside Antony and Dusan Tadic, while counting on support from midfielders Edson Alvarez, Steven Berghuis and Ryan Gravenberch.

He has scored four goals in four Eredivisie matches in the 2021-22 campaign since joining from the London Stadium. And manager Erik ten Hag will be banking on him to get the job done against the Portuguese top-flight outfit.

Elsewhere, Morocco international Noussair Mazraoui will start in the defence alongside Jurrien Timber, Daley Blind and Lisandro Martinez.

More to follow...