Ajax boss Ten Hag responds to reported interest in Tottenham defender Alderweireld

The Belgian began his career in Amsterdam and has been recently linked with a return to the Eredivisie, with PSV also said to be interested

are not currently interested in signing Toby Alderweireld from despite recent speculation, says manager Erik Ten Hag.

The 31-year-old began his playing career in Amsterdam and has recently been linked in Dutch media reports with a return to the Eredivisie, with also said to be keen on a move for the international.

However Ten Hag, speaking after Ajax's 3-1 victory over FC Twente on Thursday, said that while the club still has close connections to Alderweireld through director of football Marc Overmars, there is no chance of a transfer this month.

He told ESPN: “We have good contact with Alderweireld, but we have no concrete interest. We are in constant contact. Marc maintains close contacts with all players who have left Ajax, just look at [Davy] Klaassen. At the moment that is not the case."

Klaassen is an example of a player to have re-signed for Ajax having begun his career at the club, the attacking midfielder returning to Amsterdam after spells with and .

Alderweireld made 128 league appearances for Ajax between 2008 and 2013, winning the Eredivisie title in three consecutive seasons between 2011 and 2013.

He left the after that final league triumph, moving to for a single season before going on loan to in the Premier League.

At St Mary's he played under Mauricio Pochettino, and when the Argentine manager moved to Tottenham, he brought the Belgian along with him. Alderweireld has since become a key player for Spurs, as they established themselves as a major title contender in and reached the final in 2019.

Alderweireld continues to be an important player at Spurs under the current management of Jose Mourinho, however, there has been talk of the club seeking longer-term solutions in defence now that the 104-cap international is the older side of 30.

He is yet to win a major trophy at Tottenham, and speaking before their FA Cup third-round clash at Marine last Sunday, Alderweireld says that while cups are not the only measure of success, he would like to finally lift a trophy with the club.

Alderweireld said: “We have to grab every chance we can to get silverware and to get as far as possible. We don’t have to be crazy about ‘silverware, silverware, silverware’, because the steps the club has taken are a lot bigger than winning one cup.

“Don’t underestimate the stadium, the Champions League final, getting into the Champions League for almost every season in the last five years. That is a big step for this club, but now it would be unbelievable to get some silverware, of course.”