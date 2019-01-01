Aina’s Torino surrender three-goal lead in Hellas Verona draw

The Nigerian had an afternoon to forget as the Maroons suffered a late collapse to earn an away draw against the Mastiffs

Ola Aina saw every minute of action as were held to a 3-3 draw by Hellas Verona in Sunday’s encounter.

Leading 3-0 after 61 minutes thanks to Cristian Ansaldi’s brace and Alex Berenguer’s strike, the hosts clawed their way back to ensure honours were shared at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi.

First, Giampaolo Pazzini who replaced international Sofyan Amrabat converted from the penalty spot in the 69th minute after Gleison Bremer was penalized for handling the ball.

Seven minutes later, Valerio Verre made it two for Verona before Mariusz Stepinski completed the comeback in the six-goal thriller.

Playing as a right-back, the former man Aina recorded one tackle, 67 touches, 39 passes and a passing accuracy of 71.8 percent.

The result keeps Torino in eighth position with 21 points after 16 games, while the Mastiffs stay 12th with 19 points from the same number of matches.

Torino welcome to Stadio Olimpico Grande in their next game on Saturday, with the Nigerian expected to feature in his 14th league game of the season.