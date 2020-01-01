Aimo: Sofapaka custodian set to miss Zoo FC tie

Batoto ba Mungu will miss the services of the bereaved goalkeeper against their hosts

will miss the services of goalkeeper Richard Aimo when they play Zoo FC in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match at Kericho Green Stadium on Friday.

The 2009 league champions are currently struggling, having won just one of their last five league matches. They will be away to play the Kericho based side who are equally on a poor run having lost their last four matches.

Coach John Baraza could have loved to have all his players available for the tie, but first-choice custodian Aimo is set to miss out after losing his brother.

"Our sincere condolences to our custodian Richard Aimo who lost his elder brother. Subsequently, we shall miss his services on Friday as they prepare to lay his brother to rest on Sartuday 7th March," the club posted on their official Facebook page.

This is going to be the eighth time the two teams will meet in the KPL; Zoo have lost six of their last seven games against Batoto ba Mungu, conceding 14 goals in the process and scoring just once.

In the first leg, Sofapaka managed to claim a 2-1 win. The Nairobi based side is currently placed in eighth position with 30 points while Zoo are 14th with half as many.