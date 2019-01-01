Super Cup 2018: FC Goa's Jesus Tato - Everybody knows the quality of Ferran Corominas

The FC Goa assistant backed the two-time ISL Golden Boot winner to keep scoring goals for the Goans...

Since losing the 2018-19 (ISL) final, have shifted their focus to the 2019 Super Cup in hopes of landing their first piece of silverware.

After the 3-0 win over in the Round-of-16, the assistant coach Jesus Tato has echoed the squad's emotions ahead of their clash against in the cup competition.

"After the ISL, we were really looking forward to this competition, especially after the disappointing ending. All the staff and the players are working very hard. Everyone could see it in the way we played against the Indian Arrows," he expressed.

Quizzed on Ferran Corominas flopping in big matches, Tato insisted that it was an off day for the all-time ISL top scorer only in the final against .

"We know that situation but it was only in one game. It's true that we create a lot of chances and usually Coro scores a lot of times but we couldn't do it in the final. It's not a big problem. We have to keep in the same path because we have created a lot of chances. Everybody knows the quality of Coro and we continue like this, Coro will score a lot of times again."

With Jamshedpur FC recognised for their strength at the back, the former forward stated that Goa will stay true to their attacking style of play.

"We know that Jamshedpur is a very good side. They are tactically very good and well organised but we also know that if we give our 100 per cent we have our chances (to progress). If we don't give our 100 per cent, it will be a very tough game.

"We are aware of the quality of players on both sides. They not only have a good defensive line but a good defensive system as well but we are focused on what we have to do. We know exactly the kind of football that we want to display and we don't want to get distracted from our idea in order to reach the final," he mentioned.

Unlike last season where ISL teams were fielding their second string sides, Jesus Tato feels that his side is going all out for a title.

"I'm not going to talk about all the clubs and their players. I can only talk about ourselves. After the ISL, regardless of having to play this tournament in another city, with a lot of teams from the dropping out from the tournament, I think we don't need to give any sort of extra motivation to our players because it is still an official tournament.

"Wherever we can win [a title], we are going to go for it," he signed out.