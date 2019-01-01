AIFF gets nod from government to bid for 2020 U-17 Women's World Cup

India could host another world cup tournament after the 2017 U-17 World Cup

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been given a go-ahead to submit their bid to host the 2020 U-17 Women's World Cup in India.

With FIFA's requirement for any interested federation to obtain a 'no objection certificate' from the government, the Indian FA would now look forward to gathering financial assistance too.

"We received the no objection certificate from the ministry of sports. So, we are going to submit our bid for the 2020 U-17 Women's World Cup by the end of this month," AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das, who is attending the three-day FIFA executive football summit in Morocco, told Telegraph India.

However, it is believed that the union government are not yet in a position to make any consideration for AIFF's demand of a financial aid that could go up to the tune of Rs. 50 crore.

"We had given a proposal for renovation of stadiums and other developmental work. The ministry said it was not in a position to provide that facility at this stage. But we expect things would change after we submit our bid for the tournament," Das added.

The financial assistance could also depend on the upgradation works already undertaken during the 2017 U-17 World Cup at six venues as the next 16-team U-17 Women's World Cup is set to be played at four venues.

The U-17 Women's World Cup is held every two years since 2008 with the last edition that took place in Uruguay was clinched by Spain who beat Mexico. DPR Korea have won the tournament twice.

