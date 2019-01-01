BREAKING: AIFF & AFC to present roadmap for Indian football on October 14

The Indian FA has invited both I-League and Indian Super League clubs to Malaysia where the future course of Indian domestic football will be unveiled

The All Football Federation (AIFF) and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) are all set to unveil the future roadmap for Indian domestic football on October 14th, Goal can confirm.

The development is expected to bring to an end to the confusion surrounding the future of the two domestic leagues in - the (ISL) and .

The AIFF, along with AFC, will present the roadmap on 14th October 2019 at the AFC House in . The Indian FA has invited all concerned parties, including all the ISL and I-League clubs, to the meeting in Malaysia.

The AIFF leadership, including President Praful Patel and General Secretary Kushal Das had held meetings last month with AFC General Secretary Dato Windsor John when he visited India.

The top brass of the Indian FA had also met with AFC officials last week in Malaysia for another round of talks where a roadmap was formulated, taking into account the grievances of all parties concerned.

The AIFF had earlier communicated its decision to make the ISL the defacto top league in India by handing its league champions the AFC preliminary qualifier spot, which the I-League champions had enjoyed, from the 2019-20 season.

The I-League clubs, who have been at loggerheads with the Indian FA for a while, saw red over this decision and have been demanding that promotion and relegation be introduced in the ISL by which they can also gain entry to the ISL.

In fact, Kolkata giants and also have been looking to secure a spot in the ISL after holding meetings with the ISL and AIFF regarding the same in the last few months.

The Indian FA have sought to end all the confusion surrounding the status and future of the two leagues. An official announcement of the roadmap will provide clarity and allow clubs to plan for the future.

It bodes well that all concerned clubs have been invited for the presentation which will be done in the presence of the continental governing body of the sport.