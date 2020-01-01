Ahmed Musa on target as Al Nassr hammer Al Adalah

The Nigeria international scored his second goal in the Saudi top-flight on Tuesday evening

Ahmed Musa scored a goal as Al Nassr secured an emphatic 6-1 victory against Al Adalah in a Saudi Pro League encounter.

The 27-year-old attacker scored the hosts' third goal at the King Fahd International Stadium in the 28th minute after strikes from 's Abderrazak Hamdallah and Giuliano in the first 20 minutes.

Musa's second goal of the season came a fortnight after he opened his 2019-20 goal account against Abha on August 10.

Madagascar forward Charles Andriamatsinoro pulled a goal back for bottom-placed Al Adalah but it was not enough to inspire a comeback as Giuliano and Hamdallah compounded their woes with a goal each before the interval.

Musa who made his 22nd appearance in the Saudi top-flight on Tuesday, was on parade for 45 minutes before he was replaced by Khalid Al Ghannam.

Nordin Amrabat was also in action for Al Nassr and he contributed two assists for Rui Vitoria's men who are aiming to catch up with league leaders Al Hilal.

The Riyadh-based club are second in the Saudi Pro League table with 57 points after 27 matches, and they are six points behind Al Hilal with three league fixtures to go.

On Saturday, Al Nassr will be looking to extend their four-game winning streak when they host Al Feiha for their next league outing at the King Fahd International Stadium.