Ahmad Ahmad: Cameroon to be awarded Chan 2020

The Central African country could host two Caf tournaments between 2020 and 2021

will reportedly replace Ethiopia as hosts of the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals.

Ethiopia have withdrawn as hosts for the continental tournament, which exclusively features players from their respective national championships.

This was confirmed by the president of the Confederation of African Football (Caf), Ahmad Ahmad when speaking to reporters.

"We had a reconvening of the Executive Committee," Ahmad was quoted as saying by BBC.

"It resulted in some fairly important points, including the nomination of Caf's new secretary general and Ethiopia's withdrawal as CHAN hosts in 2020.

"We attributed it [Chan 2020], directly, by a tacit agreement, to Cameroon for 2020. Therefore, this will allow us to be better prepared for the African Nations Cup."

Ethiopia Football Federation (EFF) president Esayas Jira recently admitted that they were not ready to host the competition.

Last year, Cameroon were stripped of hosting the 2019 (Afcon) due to delays in preparing for the tournament.

then beat to the hosting rights for the showpiece, which will be held from 21 June to 19 July 2019 in the North African country.

Cameroon are set to stage the 2021 Afcon finals after replacing original hosts , who will now host the 2023 tournament.