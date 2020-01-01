Agwanda: Striker to rejoin KCB after deal with Power Dynamos falls through

The forward has been in Zambia to negotiate the deal but no agreement was reached

The deal between striker Enock Agwanda and Zambian outfit Power Dynamos has fallen through.

The experienced striker left for the South African nation to negotiate with the Power 90, but it seems things have not worked out.

It is for this reason the forward has opted to return to the country, with chances of turning out for next season high.

"The deal between Agwanda and Power Dynamos has not gone well as expected," a source close to the player told Goal on Friday.

"There are some things that the two parties did not come to an agreement and it is the reason why the deal could not be finalized.

"However, the player is still in Zambia, he will be coming back on Sunday and rejoin KCB. The club had his blessings before he left so there is no problem. Too bad he could not reach an agreement with the club."

Agwanda had a great season with the Bankers last season, managing to score 13 goals in the Kenyan Premier League ( ), and was headed to win the Golden Boot when the top-flight was prematurely ended owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In Kenya, Agwanda, who is well known for his long throw-ins, has also featured for Coastal-based , champions , and .

A couple of weeks ago, KPL side FC lost their lead striker Timothy Otieno to Napsa Stars FC on a two-year deal.

Otieno, who was in a fine form for the Brewers in the abandoned 2019/20 KPL season, scoring 14 goals to finish top of the goal scorer's chat, had travelled to Zambia to negotiate a transfer with the club.

At Napsa, Otieno linked up with another Kenyan, former Gor Mahia goalkeeper Shaban Odhoji, who signed for the club a season ago.

If the Power Dynamos deal did go through in Zambia, Agwanda could have joined the long list of Kenyan players featuring for Zambia clubs, among them goalkeeper Ian Otieno, Jesse Were and David Owino of Zesco United, Musa Mohammed, Duke Abuya, and Harun Shakuva, both who helped Nkana FC to win the league title in the 2019-20 campaign.