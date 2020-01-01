Agwanda: KCB and ex-Gor Mahia striker in Zambia to seal transfer deal

The former K’Ogalo striker has arrived in Zambia to seal a transfer ahead of the new season

striker Enock Agwanda has travelled to Zambia to seal a transfer deal with an unknown club in the Super League.

Goal can exclusively reveal the burly striker has already landed in Lusaka for negotiation talks though it is not clear which team he is talking to.

A source privy to the transfer revealed to Goal, after landing in Lusaka, Agwanda headed to Kitwe and that his transfer could be announced in the coming three days.

More teams

“It is true Agwanda is in Zambia but I cannot give out the details of which team he is talking to currently,” the source, who did not want to be named, told Goal on Wednesday. “We want to have the deal as a secret until he signs.”

A KCB official, who also did not want to be named, also told Goal he was not aware the striker had left for Zambia.

“I have not heard anything about Enock [Agwanda] moving to Zambia or talking to a team in Zambia, I don’t want to lie to you that I know anything but please, I will find out and let you know,” the source told Goal.

Agwanda had a great season with the Bankers last season, managing to score 13 goals in the Kenyan Premier League ( ), and was headed to win the Golden Boot before the top-flight was prematurely ended owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In , Agwanda, who is well known for his long throw-ins, has also featured for Coastal-based , champions and .

His move to Zambia comes after another KPL side FC lost their lead striker Timothy Otieno to Napsa Stars FC on a two-year deal on Tuesday.

Article continues below

Otieno, who was in a fine form for the Brewers in the abandoned 2019/20 KPL season, scoring 14 goals to finish top of the goal scorer's chat, had travelled to Zambia to negotiate a transfer with the club.

At Napsa, Otieno linked up with another Kenyan, former Gor Mahia goalkeeper Shaban Odhoji, who signed for the club a season ago.

Should Agwanda sign in Zambia, he will join the long list of Kenyan players featuring for Zambia clubs among them goalkeeper Ian Otieno, Jesse Were and David Owino of Zesco United, Musa Mohammed, Duke Abuya, and Harun Shakuva, both who helped Nkana FC to win the league title in the 2019-20 campaign.