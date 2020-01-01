Aguero draws level with Henry as top overseas goalscorer in Premier League history

The Argentina international scored his 175th goal in England's top flight against Aston Villa on Sunday, equaling the former Gunners great

’s Sergio Aguero has drawn level with hero Thierry Henry as the leading foreign goalscorer in Premier League history, in scoring his 175th in the competition.

The international equaled the Frenchman’s tally in City’s match with on Sunday evening, scoring City’s third goal in a dominating display at Villa Park.

He smashed a rising shot goal from outside the box past Orjan Nyland in the 28th minute as the Blues ran riot over the relegation haunted Birmingham club.

Henry scored his goals in 258 appearances over two spells for the Gunners, while Aguero was playing his 255th match for the Manchester side since his arrival from in 2011.

Aguero is now only two goals behind the Premier League’s third all-time top scorer, former midfielder, and current Blues boss Frank Lampard, and 12 behind Andrew Cole, who once starred for City’s fierce rivals .

The 31-year-old has some way to go to overhaul the other two players ahead of him, who both scored more than 200 goals in their time in the league.

Wayne Rooney, another former United man, has 208, while Alan Shearer is top of the charts, banging in 260 in for and .

Rooney will harbour a desire that he can add to his tally as he’s currently a player-coach for in the Championship, hoping to mastermind a return to the top table.

Aguero is City’s top scorer in all competitions with his 247 80 more than his nearest rival Tony Book, who scored his in the 1930’s and ‘40’s.

In addition to scoring the most for the club he also scored arguably the most famous.

His goal against deep into injury time in the final game of the 2011-12 season, his first with the club secured the club’s first top-flight title since the 1967-68 campaign.

Since that historic season Aguero’s goals have inspired City to three more titles, including in each of the last two seasons.

A win over Villa would see City into second place in this year’s standings, albeit a massive 14 points behind leaders .

