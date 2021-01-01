AGL: Title race remains wide open as Al Jazira & Bani Yas both drop points

Meanwhile, Sharjah FC climbed to the third spot with a convincing win over Hatta...

League leaders Al Jazira were held to a 3-3 draw by Ajman at the Rashid bin Saeed Stadium in the Arabian Gulf League on Monday.

Al Jazira had a brisk start to the game and put their nose in front in the ninth minute when Imoh Ezekiel broke the deadlock. However, their joys were short-lived as Madibo Maiga equalised in the 26th minute against the run of play.

Jazira's relentless pressure in the attacking third helped them to regain their lead through Brandley Kuwas and went into the halftime break with a slender advantage.

After the resumption of play, Ajman did not give any time to their opposition to settle down and Maiga was once again on target to bring his team back on level terms.

The goal rejuvenated their morale and they kept testing Al Jazira's fort with intensity. In the 64th minute, they took the lead for the first time in the match when Luiz Antonio converted from the spot. But they could not hold their lead as Marcel Kaizer's men were also awarded a penalty at the other end and Ali Mabkhout made no mistake to score from 12 yards.

جانب من مباراة رجال السماوي مع شباب الأهلي#دوري_الخليج_العربي #نادي_بني_ياس pic.twitter.com/XFhsStGU0X — نادي بني ياس (@BaniyasClub) May 3, 2021

On the other hand, Bani Yas could not take advantage of the slip up by Al Jazira as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Shabab Al Ahli at the Bani Yas stadium.

The home team created a couple of opportunities but were not clinical enough to convert those chances. Coach Daniel Isaila brought on Ahmed Abunamous and Amer Abdulrahman in the later stages of the match to change the scoreline but the substitutes could not produce the goods.

This was their fifth draw of the season and they remain in second place with 50 points.

Making the most of the draw, Sharjah once again jumped to the third spot courtesy of their convincing 3-0 win against Hatta.

They took an hour to score the first goal of the match, thanks to Salem Saleh's composure in a one-on-one situation against the keeper. But once the resistance was broken the flood gates opened and in the next 22 minutes, they scored two more through Khalid Bawazir and Antonio Junior respectively to seal the three points.

Sharjah have 45 points from 24 mtatches and they will next take on Ajman on Friday.