UAE Arabian Gulf League: Al-Jazira claim top spot after thrashing Sharjah FC 3-0

Bani Yas held on to the third spot after winning against Ajman

Al Jazira moved to pole position on the league table after they outclassed Sharjah FC 3-0 in a top of the table clash of the Arabian Gulf League (AGL) on Friday evening at Sharjah Stadium in matchweek 18.

It took just 14 minutes to break the deadlock after Moroccan defender Mohammed Rabii jumped the highest to steer in a header floated by Khalfan Mubarak.

Al-Jazira's marquee player Ali Mabkhout joined the party and moved ahead of Fabio Lima of Al Wasl in the Golden Boot race with a strike that not only doubled his team's lead but also ended his 465-minute goalless streak against Sharjah.

The league leaders were reduced to 10-men when Abdalla Ramadan were given the marching orders around the hour-mark. However, that did not dent their morale and they scored their third through Mabkhout converting a penalty in injury time.

Bani Yas 'two good' for sluggish Ajman

Bani Yas emerged triumphant over Ajman in their AGL encounter courtesy of a goal in each half at home on Friday.

The hosts were on the front foot right from the first whistle and their efforts were rewarded when Ahmed Abunamous scored the opener in the 23rd minute.

Ajman tried to get back in the game but Bani Yas' defenders held their fort with grit and determination. Their comeback attempts were thwarted when Mohamed Ismail was shown a red late in the match.

To add salt to injury Joao Pedro scored from the spot late in injury time to seal the three points for Bani Yas who continue to be in third place with 33 points from 18 matches.

Al Ahli edge out Khorfakkan 4-3

Al Ahli continued their fine run of form as they downed Khorfakkan in a 4-3 thriller on Friday evening. Al- Ahli twice took the lead but, on both occasions, Khorfakkan managed to score the equalizer.

Paulo Melo put the away side in front in the 76th minute only to see his side concede twice in the final 10 minutes to Yahya Al Ghassani and Carlos Alves.



This was the fourth straight defeat for Khorfakkan and coach Caio Zanardi would hope that they at least end the season on a high with three more matchdays to go.

Al Ahli’s quest to finish in the top three is on track as they have picked up 13 points from a possible 15 in their last five outings.

Al Nasr seal comfortable 2-0 over Hatta

Ramon Diaz’s side huffed and puffed to a 2-0 win over bottom-placed Hatta thanks to two late goals from Jassim Yaqoob (85’) and Ryan Mendes (90+4’).

Yaqoob got on the end of a Ryan Mendes cross to open the scoring while Mendes put his name on the scoresheet with a close-range effort.

Al Nasr are on the fourth position with three matchdays to go while Hatta continue their poor run of form as they only have five points to show for their efforts this season.