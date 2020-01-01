Agesa happy to assist on debut for Nairobi City Stars vs Nzoia Sugar

The Simba wa Nairobi forward revels at making his top-flight debut for the promoted side with two assists in a league match

Nairobi City Stars striker David Agesa has revealed his happiness after he helped his side to win their FKF Premier League opener against on Sunday.

The National Super League champions registered a 2-0 home victory against the Sugar Millers and grabbed three vital points at home after Anthony Kimani and Oliver Maloba scored the two goals and striker Agesa contributed both assists.

Agesa, who joined relegated Nairobi City Stars in January 2017 from Vapor Sports and is the club's top scorer across the four seasons in the second tier with 17 strikes, has now said he was delighted with his performance at Narok Stadium in what was his debut in the top flight.

“It’s great to be back in the Premier League; especially with a victory,” Agesa said as quoted by the club’s official website. “I could not ask for much with my two assists for my teammates to score. I feel proud of them, for the team, and for the technical bench.

“We now need to build upon this win in the next match.”

Agesa could have left the scene with a goal of his own, if not two, had he not sent a long-range effort wide in the first period, and directed a loose ball wide late in the second-half.

The Simba wa Nairobi are making a comeback to the top-flight and their CEO Patrick Korir has explained why the opening win against Nzoia Sugar is historical.

“This was the kind of start we had been hoping for,” Korir told the club’s website.

“It was an important one against a solid Nzoia Sugar side, a team we had never faced before in a venue we had never played at. It was a historic game, one that sets the tone for the season.”

On his part, head coach Sanjin Alagic said the win will prepare his players for the next league games.

“There’s a great psychological importance in winning the starting game,” Alagic noted.

“It prepares you for the rest of the season and I am excited that we achieved it against an experienced team.”

Steve Njunge, who denied Cliff Kasuti a goal from the penalty spot, Herit Mungai Atariza, Kennedy Onyango, Salim Abdalla, Wycliffe Otieno, Peter Opiyo, and Agesa are the players who earned full debuts in Simba wa Nairobi colours.