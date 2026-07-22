After their relationship strengthened.. Trump nominates Infantino for a high-level global post

A press report revealed today, Wednesday, a stunning surprise concerning the president of the International Federation of Association Football, FIFA, Gianni Infantino.

Donald Trump, the president of the United States of America, wants Infantino to take up a global political position.

With the Portuguese Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, approaching the date of stepping down from his post this coming December, Trump believes that Infantino "is respected by everyone all over the world, and recognises that he possesses a special ability to unite people", according to what a well-informed source in the White House told the New York Post newspaper.

Aged 56 and a lawyer of Swiss origin, Infantino has already stated that he intends to run for a third term as FIFA president. He has not yet commented on Trump's apparent proposal, which would require him to secure the endorsement of the United Nations Security Council and then the General Assembly.

Paolo Zampolli, the American president's special envoy for global partnerships, told the Washington Post newspaper that "only President Trump has such a brilliant idea", represented by proposing Infantino to lead the United Nations.

Infantino "would do a wonderful job", he continued, agreeing that he is "loved by everyone" and would bring the same energy he displayed in football to a larger stage.

Zampolli pointed out that there is "some similarity" between the roles of the president of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) and the Secretary-General of the United Nations.

First, though, Infantino would have to overcome competition from the likes of the former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet and the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi of Argentina.

There is also the money. Infantino's current annual salary at FIFA is around 6 million dollars, which would drop to just 418 thousand dollars as Secretary-General.

The relationship between Trump and Infantino strengthened during the planning stages of the World Cup, which was hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, and which concluded last Sunday.

Trump joined the president of the International Federation in handing over the gold medals and the trophy to the victorious Spanish players, and even climbed onto the winners' podium.

Yet Infantino's handling of the World Cup sparked wide controversy. The official faced sharp criticism before the tournament began due to its excessive expansion to 48 teams and the exorbitant ticket prices, among many other issues.

Later, Trump pressured Infantino to overturn the red card that had been raised against the United States national team star Folarin Balogun, which would have led to his suspension from an important knockout match against Belgium.

FIFA's decision to allow Balogun to play by suspending his ban went against all precedent, and it provoked widespread anger and undermined confidence in FIFA. The Red Devils won 4-1 anyway, and mocked Trump's signature moves in their post-match celebrations.