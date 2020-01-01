'After Kibwage and Juma, Sofapaka FC will be done in transfer market' - Kalekwa

The administrator is confident Batoto ba Mungu have what it takes to perform well in the forthcoming season

president Elly Kalekwa has revealed the team will not make any more signings after completing the deals for Lawrence Juma and Michael Kibwage.

The Congolese businessman told Goal the deal for the midfielder is 90% done while that of defender Kibwage is as good as done since everything has been agreed.

"Sofapaka is close to completing the deals ahead of the new season," Kalekwa told Goal on Tuesday.

More teams

"Kibwage is done, it will be official soon, and regarding Juma, no latest development. As I told you, it is close. in case something extraordinary happens and we fail to sign him, we always have Plan B which we will gladly execute.

"After bringing the two players, we will be officially out of the market because we will be having every player we need for the forthcoming season."

Batoto ba Mungu have so far signed Roy Okal from , free agent Paul Mungai Kiongera, Isaac Mitimu from APR Rwanda, Michael Tuborlayefa Karamor, who joined from Nigerian outfit Lagos Athletico, Michael Bodo from , and goalkeeper Kevin Omondi from Mathare United.

"The squad we have managed to assemble is a quality one which will challenge for top honours in the 2020/21 Kenyan Premier League campaign," Kalekwa said exuded confidence.

"This is a team that has a high chance of winning the league title and get a chance to play in the continental competitions. We have the resources we need to be successful and I am confident we will."

Sofapaka were promoted to the Kenyan top-flight in 2009 and went on to win their maiden league title. Since then, they have struggled to get anywhere close to the second title.

However, they have since won the twice, 2010 and 2014.

Article continues below

In the abandoned 2019/20 season, the Nairobi-based side finished in the 10th position having managed to collect 31 points.

The John Baraza-led charges collected eight wins, seven draws, and eight losses, and went on to score 34 goals, conceding 29 in the process.

Gor Mahia were crowned by the Football Federation (FKF) and will play in the Caf .