After Kakamega Homeboyz draw, Frank Ouna says KCB are focused on Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia have been the superior side in matches against KCB in the last nine years

After drawing 1-1 against Kakamega on Saturday, head coach Frank Ouna has said that they are now focusing on their next match against .

KCB will take a long trip to Kisumu where they are expected to play the Green Army on May 2, and Ouna said that the match against Kakamega Homeboyz showed him where his team need to improve before the second meeting of the against Gor Mahia.

“We are now focused on our next opponents Gor Mahia but before then we have to work on areas we think need improvement before that match," Ouna told reporters.

"The biggest area of concern is our failure to defend well until the end in recent matches. We have been conceding very late after playing well in the better part of games. We have to work on that."

KCB were on the verge of inflicting Kakamega Homeboyz their first loss in eight matches, but Edwin Lavatsa struck late to ensure the two teams shared the points.

Following Saturday's match, Ouna said Homeboyz gave him a glimpse of what he needs to work on before their next match.

“Kakamega Homeboyz are a better team and they exposed us in some aspects of the match but I think the technical bench will be working hard to rectify what we saw going wrong in our game against Homeboyz," he added.

"We should at all time prevent opponents from getting into our box and the best way to do that is to defend high up the pitch. We also have to deal with high-balls that is also what I observed as another area that needs improvement."

KCB have managed to beat Gor Mahia only twice since 2010 - a 1-0 win at the start of the season and a 2-0 win in 2013.

KCB have drawn twice and lost eight of the 12 ties in that period.